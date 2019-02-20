|
|
Gale A. Molaison, 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her children, Jared Molaison and wife, Amy, Jeremy Molaison and wife, Anna, and Sarah M. Gallagher and husband, Tim; and grandchildren, Matthew Joseph and Emily Claire Molaison, Catherine Elise, Caroline Elma and Andrew Gerald Molaison, and Nicholas Micah and Lauren Elizabeth Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald "Mr. Mo" Molaison; parents, Gibber Aucoin and Daisy Lirette Aucoin; and infant siblings, Joseph Aucoin and Judy Aucoin
Gale enjoyed many years volunteering at Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center. When not volunteering, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and talk about them to everyone
she came in contact with. She also enjoyed reading, her animals and going visit her grand-pets.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to E. D. White Catholic High School and Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019