Gary Donald House a native of Frankston, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Frankston on Aug. 26, 1942 to Lucy and Cecil House.
Gary grew up in Frankston with his brother, Roger and his sister, Mary. He graduated from Tyler Junior Community College and became a successful oil field executive working in Louisiana and Texas. He met his lovely wife Suzanne Dupont House in Thibodaux and together they raised their two sons, Michael and Scott.
He had cattle for many years, was an avid gardener and was very proud of his yard. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Frankston and was a beloved member of the family of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Gary and Suzanne's marriage was blessed in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church by Fr. Christopher Ruggles.
Gary is survived by his devoted wife, Sue; his brother, Roger (Ann) House; and his sons, Michael House and Scott (Elizabeth) House; three grandchildren, Ashley (Carson) Dipo, Sophia House and Adam House; and a great-grandson, Sawyer Dipo.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Hwy. 155 in Frankston, followed by a post-service gathering for family and friends at St. Charles Borromeo Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his memory be made to the: -CAP, P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, Va., 23612 or online at: "donate.lls.org" in the memory of Gary D. House.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019