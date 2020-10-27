1/1
Gary Dupre
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Dupre
Gary Dupre, born at an early age in November 1966, left earth to join the marching band in the sky on October 25, 2020 at the age of 53. He lived most of his life in Louisiana, where he fathered 4 minions he will always love; Jonathan (20), Kyle (19), Ethan (16), and Sarabeth (13).
He was also survived by his father, Wayne Dupre' of Chauvin, and step-mother, June. Sister Leslie Brodmax, her husband Matthew, and nephews Hayden and Pierce. Brother Andrew Dupre' and nephew Tyler. Mother of his minions Angela Ledet, his close friend Christine Browning.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline Falgout. Maternal grandparents Virgil and Lydie Falgout, and his paternal grandparents Murphy and Mary "Eta" Dupre'
Walk-through visitations will take place at Schriever Baptist Church on Friday, October 30 from 3 to 6pm with a private family service following. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schriever Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved