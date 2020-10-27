Gary Dupre

Gary Dupre, born at an early age in November 1966, left earth to join the marching band in the sky on October 25, 2020 at the age of 53. He lived most of his life in Louisiana, where he fathered 4 minions he will always love; Jonathan (20), Kyle (19), Ethan (16), and Sarabeth (13).

He was also survived by his father, Wayne Dupre' of Chauvin, and step-mother, June. Sister Leslie Brodmax, her husband Matthew, and nephews Hayden and Pierce. Brother Andrew Dupre' and nephew Tyler. Mother of his minions Angela Ledet, his close friend Christine Browning.

He was preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline Falgout. Maternal grandparents Virgil and Lydie Falgout, and his paternal grandparents Murphy and Mary "Eta" Dupre'

Walk-through visitations will take place at Schriever Baptist Church on Friday, October 30 from 3 to 6pm with a private family service following. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



