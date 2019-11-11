|
|
Gary Eugene Foster, 62, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Per Gary's request, no services will be held.
He is survived by children, Rhonda Thibodaux and husband Jai, Rachel Thibodaux, Rikki Lebouef, Maggie Thibodaux and Hogan Foster and wife Lexi; stepdaughter Tiffany Johnson and husband Toby; sister Debra Foster Stroud and husband Charles of Kiln, Miss.; godchildren Brandon Carerras, Stacie Triche, Chelsea Benoit; and 18 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by beloved companion, Ann Sharp, and parents Marshall "Bobby" Foster and Dolly Navarre Foster.
Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019