Gary J. Terrebonne Sr., 74, a native of Leeville and resident of Larose, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time Friday, March 1 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Gary is survived by his wife, Betty G. Terrebonne; children, Debra Anselmi (Tim) and Gary Joseph Terrebonne Jr.; grandchildren, Anthony James Anselmi Sr. (Kristen), Kaylee Marie Anselmi, Lanie Mae Guidry (Rob), Konner James Terrebonne, Kaleb John Terrebonne and Gavin William Terrebonne; great-grandchildren, Peyton James Anselmi, Anthony James Anselmi Jr. and Myla Guidry; and aunt, Joyce Gremillion Mostyn.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William "Yum" and Winna Terrebonne.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019