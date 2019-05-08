|
|
Gary John Blanchard Sr., 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away May 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nettie Blanchard; children, Gary Blanchard Jr. (Mary), Elizabeth Dupre (Dwayne), Eric Blanchard and Steven Blanchard (Angie); grandchildren, Katie Cenac Hebert, Kimberly Dupre Babin, Joshua Dupre, Whitney Blanchard, Gary Blanchard III, Briana Dupre and Brian Blanchard; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Blanchard Landry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Leve D. Blanchard; son, Brian Blanchard; and brother, C.J. Blanchard.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 10, 2019