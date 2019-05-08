Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary John Blanchard Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary John Blanchard Sr. Obituary
Gary John Blanchard Sr., 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away May 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Nettie Blanchard; children, Gary Blanchard Jr. (Mary), Elizabeth Dupre (Dwayne), Eric Blanchard and Steven Blanchard (Angie); grandchildren, Katie Cenac Hebert, Kimberly Dupre Babin, Joshua Dupre, Whitney Blanchard, Gary Blanchard III, Briana Dupre and Brian Blanchard; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Blanchard Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Leve D. Blanchard; son, Brian Blanchard; and brother, C.J. Blanchard.

Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now