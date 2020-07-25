1/1
Gary Joseph Oncale
Gary Joseph Oncale passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 73. He was a committed husband, devoted father and a remarkable grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Ordoyne Oncale; daughter, Monica Lynn Oncale; son, Brent Oncale; grandsons, Case Brenton Oncale and Carter Joseph Oncale; granddaughter, Gracie Claire Oncale; brothers, Roy Oncale, Alfred Oncale, and Murphy Oncale; and sister, Mary Ann Oncale Gros.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Hebert Oncale.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Thibodaux and resided in Humble, Texas. He was a Marine, an entrepreneur, an inventor, a friend and a sense of calm in a world full of storms and a man of his word in the truest sense.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
08:30 - 10:45 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
JUL
28
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
1 entry
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gene Oncale
Friend
