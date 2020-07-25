Gary Joseph Oncale passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 73. He was a committed husband, devoted father and a remarkable grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Janice Ordoyne Oncale; daughter, Monica Lynn Oncale; son, Brent Oncale; grandsons, Case Brenton Oncale and Carter Joseph Oncale; granddaughter, Gracie Claire Oncale; brothers, Roy Oncale, Alfred Oncale, and Murphy Oncale; and sister, Mary Ann Oncale Gros.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Hebert Oncale.



He was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Thibodaux and resided in Humble, Texas. He was a Marine, an entrepreneur, an inventor, a friend and a sense of calm in a world full of storms and a man of his word in the truest sense.



Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





