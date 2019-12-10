Home

Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
Gary Lynn Garrett

Gary Lynn Garrett Obituary
Gary Lynn Garrett, 58, a native of Ashdown, AR and a resident of Gray, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Hope, AR with arrangements in care of Brazzel-Oakcrest Funeral Home.

Gary is survived by his wife of 23 years, LaRhondia Crumley Garrett; brother, Clinton Garrett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Clinton Garrett and Willie Allene Shelton Garrett.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
