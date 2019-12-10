|
Gary Lynn Garrett, 58, a native of Ashdown, AR and a resident of Gray, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in Hope, AR with arrangements in care of Brazzel-Oakcrest Funeral Home.
Gary is survived by his wife of 23 years, LaRhondia Crumley Garrett; brother, Clinton Garrett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Clinton Garrett and Willie Allene Shelton Garrett.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019