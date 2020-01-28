Home

Gary P. Perez Obituary
Gary "Dawg" P. Perez, 65, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 11 a.m., followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gayle Perez; children, Cherie Marie Jean Perez, Miguel Juan Perez and wife Jamie, and Megan Miller and wife Nicole; grandchildren, Maicee Williams, Landon Perez, Rian Perez, Kelsey Hudson, Kayleigh Perez, Kaden Clement and Kowen Clement; brothers, Freddie Perez Sr. and wife Linda, and Donald Perez and wife Wanda; and sisters, Gale Perez Adams and husband George, and Debbie Perez Rodrigue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Perez and Ulyssia Sanchez Perez; sisters, Dolores Perez Clause and Nita Perez Robinson; and brother-in-law, Mark Rodrigue.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
