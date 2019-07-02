|
Gary Paul Marcel, 52, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on June 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.
He is survived by his son, Devin Paul Marcel (fiancée, Jennifer Barber); sisters, Janet Marcel and Peggy Pitre (Ken); sister-in-law, Sharlene Marcel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Doris Monnier Marcel; and brother, Dean Marcel.
Gary was a loving father, brother and friend and will be missed by all that knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 3, 2019