Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Gary Paul Marcel Obituary
Gary Paul Marcel, 52, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on June 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.

He is survived by his son, Devin Paul Marcel (fiancée, Jennifer Barber); sisters, Janet Marcel and Peggy Pitre (Ken); sister-in-law, Sharlene Marcel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Doris Monnier Marcel; and brother, Dean Marcel.

Gary was a loving father, brother and friend and will be missed by all that knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 3, 2019
