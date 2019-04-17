Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Gary Corn
Gary Steven Corn

Gary Steven Corn, age 65, a native of Miami, Fla., and a resident of Houma, was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 27, 1953.

Gary was a member of Unity No. 267 Masonic Lodge, Jerusalem Shriners. He loved Mardi Gras, spending time with his family and enjoyed hobbies around the house.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Gary Steven Corn Jr. with wife, Flor; daughters, Kimberly Gayle Bourg with wife, Meagan, and Amy Michelle Breaux with husband, Tony. He is also survived by three adorable grandchildren, Gabriel Corn, Brentley Breaux, and Ansley Breaux; one brother, Thomas Corn; and one sister, Carrie Corn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jacqueline Corn.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Chauvin Funeral Home, followed by burial in Spring Hill, Fla.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
