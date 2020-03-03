Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Dauphine
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Dauphine
Gary Thibodeaux Obituary
Gary "Yen" Thibodeaux Sr., age 73, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a longtime resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date.

Gary is survived by his son, Gary J. Thibodeaux Jr. and wife Leslie; daughters, Toni Thibodeaux, Alice Thibodeaux Rose and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Bridger Thibodeaux, Gage Thibodeaux, Kirk Pellegrin Jr., Heidi, Bethany, Hailey, and Gary III Thibodeaux, Destiny Jones and husband Travis, Nicole Dominie and husband Dean, and Caleb and Avery Murray; great-grandchildren, Alon, Landon, and Oliver; and sisters, Rose Scott and husband Aaron, Doris Ruiz, and Faith Simoneaux.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorrie Hatfield Thibodeaux; daughter, Kathy Thibodeaux Pellegrin; parents, Lucius and Dorina Benoit Thibodeaux; brother, Lucius Thibodeaux Jr.; sisters, Betty Jean Domangue and Theresa Portier; brothers-in-law, CheeWee Domangue, Renauld Portier, Bennie Ruiz, and Ronnie Simoneaux; and sister-in-law, Brenda Thibodeaux.

Hard-working, loving, giving, and gentle soul is just a few words to describe a wonderful man. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather "PopPop", brother, and son. He loved his family dearly and leaves a legacy behind.

Gary enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a master welder until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He has been reunited with family in heaven and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
