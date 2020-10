Gaston "G.A."Anthony Breaux, Jr.Gaston "G.A." Anthony Breaux, Jr., 82, died Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 3:44 PM. Born May 17th, 1938, he was a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bourgeois Breaux; brother, Ted Breaux; children, Elizabeth Breaux, Annette Breaux, Andrée Couch (Vince), Paul Breaux (Grace) and Denise Soignet (Joe); grandchildren, Simone Couch, Amélie Soignet, Gabriel Soignet, Poppy Breaux and Boone Breaux.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston Breaux, Sr. and Annette Lalande Breaux.A 1960 graduate of Nicholls State University, he worked as an oil distributor in his family-owned business until his retirement. A skilled modeler and WWII history buff, he was happiest surrounded by planes, trains, and automobiles.Due to Covid, a private service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Savior Elementary School or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.