1/1
Gaston Anthony "G.A." Breaux Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaston "G.A."Anthony Breaux, Jr.
Gaston "G.A." Anthony Breaux, Jr., 82, died Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 3:44 PM. Born May 17th, 1938, he was a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bourgeois Breaux; brother, Ted Breaux; children, Elizabeth Breaux, Annette Breaux, Andrée Couch (Vince), Paul Breaux (Grace) and Denise Soignet (Joe); grandchildren, Simone Couch, Amélie Soignet, Gabriel Soignet, Poppy Breaux and Boone Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston Breaux, Sr. and Annette Lalande Breaux.
A 1960 graduate of Nicholls State University, he worked as an oil distributor in his family-owned business until his retirement. A skilled modeler and WWII history buff, he was happiest surrounded by planes, trains, and automobiles.
Due to Covid, a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Savior Elementary School or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved