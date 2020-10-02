Gaston "G.A."Anthony Breaux, Jr.
Gaston "G.A." Anthony Breaux, Jr., 82, died Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 3:44 PM. Born May 17th, 1938, he was a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bourgeois Breaux; brother, Ted Breaux; children, Elizabeth Breaux, Annette Breaux, Andrée Couch (Vince), Paul Breaux (Grace) and Denise Soignet (Joe); grandchildren, Simone Couch, Amélie Soignet, Gabriel Soignet, Poppy Breaux and Boone Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston Breaux, Sr. and Annette Lalande Breaux.
A 1960 graduate of Nicholls State University, he worked as an oil distributor in his family-owned business until his retirement. A skilled modeler and WWII history buff, he was happiest surrounded by planes, trains, and automobiles.
Due to Covid, a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Savior Elementary School or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.