Gayle Ann Aucoin
Gayle Ann Aucoin, age 67, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a native and resident of Morgan City, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Gayle is survived by her sons, Todd M. Crews and, companion, Leah Guidry, and Brad M. Crews Sr. and wife, Lucinda; daughter, Brandy A. Hayles and husband, Joshua; brothers, Roland "Paul" Aucoin and wife, Jeanette, Lonnie Aucoin, and Julian Aucoin Sr. and wife, Flossie; sister, Sherrie A. Erving and husband, Zack; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Roland Joseph and Ruth Rita Trosclair Aucoin; son, Ken M. Crews; sisters, Paula A. Martinez and Sheila Aucoin.
She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Aucoin family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
. Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements 5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360 Phone:985-868-2536Fax: 985-876-5032