Gayle Ann Ledet Fonseca
Gayle Ann Ledet Fonseca, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, October 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert "Neggie" Fonseca; son, Jason M. Fonseca and wife, Gina; son-in-law, Robert DeHart, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ledet, and Rosalie Crochet; and 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Joseph and Louise Marie Bourg Ledet; daughter, Rhonda Lynn DeHart; brothers, Larry and Roland Joseph Ledet, and Curtis "C.J" Crochet; sisters-in-laws, Joan and Brenda Ledet.
Gayle was retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 39 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, scrap booking, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Fonseca family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone:985-868-2536Fax: 985-876-5032