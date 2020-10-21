1/1
Gayle Ann Ledet Fonseca
1944 - 2020
Gayle Ann Ledet Fonseca, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, October 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert "Neggie" Fonseca; son, Jason M. Fonseca and wife, Gina; son-in-law, Robert DeHart, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ledet, and Rosalie Crochet; and 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Joseph and Louise Marie Bourg Ledet; daughter, Rhonda Lynn DeHart; brothers, Larry and Roland Joseph Ledet, and Curtis "C.J" Crochet; sisters-in-laws, Joan and Brenda Ledet.
Gayle was retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 39 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, scrap booking, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
