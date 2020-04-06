Home

Gaynell Bolden Castle departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 80, a Native of Gibson.

Graveside service to be held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson.

Gaynell is survived by her children; Gwen, Yolanda, Ricky and Gilda; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Oneal Fenderson; brothers, Cornelius (Vera) Bolden, Newman (Mary) Bolden and Carney Bolden; sisters-in law; Rosa Bolden, Clara Barabin, Rosalyn Castle, Carolyn (Carlos) Carter, Willie Mae Castle, and Paulette Lay; and brothers-in-law, Donald (Cynthia)Castle and William (Mussette).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Zenobia Thompson Bolden; grandparents, Cornelius and Eliza Bolden and John and Louella Thompson; husband, Curvin Castle Jr.; sisters, Doris Kane, Muriel Tyler and Ocea Bolden; and brothers, Archie and Rudolph Bolden.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
