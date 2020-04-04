Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaynell Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaynell Castle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaynell Castle Obituary
Gaynell Castle departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 80, and a Native of Gibson.

Graveside service to be held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson.

Gaynell is survived by four children, Gwen, Yolanda, Ricky and Gilda; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Oneal Fenderson; brothers, Cornelius (Vera) Bolden, Newman (Mary) Bolden and Carney Bolden; five sisters-in law, Rosa Bolden, Clara Barabin, Rosalyn Castle, Carolyn (Carlos) Carter, Willie Mae Castle, and Paulette Lay; and brothers-in-law, Donald (Cynthia) Castle and William (Mussette).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Zenobia Bolden; grandparents, Cornelius and Eliza Bolden, and John and Louella Thompson; husband, Curvin Castle, Sr.; sisters, Doris Kane, Muriel Tyler and Ocea Bolden; and brothers, Archie and Rudolph Bolden.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaynell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -