Gaynell Castle departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 80, and a Native of Gibson.
Graveside service to be held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson.
Gaynell is survived by four children, Gwen, Yolanda, Ricky and Gilda; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Oneal Fenderson; brothers, Cornelius (Vera) Bolden, Newman (Mary) Bolden and Carney Bolden; five sisters-in law, Rosa Bolden, Clara Barabin, Rosalyn Castle, Carolyn (Carlos) Carter, Willie Mae Castle, and Paulette Lay; and brothers-in-law, Donald (Cynthia) Castle and William (Mussette).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Zenobia Bolden; grandparents, Cornelius and Eliza Bolden, and John and Louella Thompson; husband, Curvin Castle, Sr.; sisters, Doris Kane, Muriel Tyler and Ocea Bolden; and brothers, Archie and Rudolph Bolden.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020