Gene David Buquet Sr. Obituary
Gene David Buquet Sr., 63, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Oct. 14 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 5 p.m. until the religious service at 7 p.m. with visitation to continue until 9 p.m.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Roxanne Parfait Buquet; sons Gene Buquet Jr. (Christen), Phillip Maronge (Crystlyn) and Philip Schexnayder (Jenna); daughters Vesta Maronge and Jessica Barker (Jim); sister Leslie Fedele; grandchildren Chelsea, Keith, Kizer, Ian, Taylor, Zaine, Zandin, Jaxen and Ezra; father-in-law Nolan "Pete" Parfait.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Coco" Sr. and Elma Buquet; brothers Arthur Jr. and Dale; and mother-in-law Clara Parfait.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
