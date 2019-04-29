|
|
Gene R. Clement Sr., a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away doing what he loved, checking his cows one last time, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 78.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Thibodaux Funeral Home and will resume from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, May 1, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Gene Clement, Jr. (Liz), and Troy Clement (Kyla); daughter, Michele "MiMi" Barker; daughter-in-law, Tracy Clement; stepson, Dwayne Trosclair (Lisa); sons-in-law, David Swoope and Tom Barker; grandchildren, Timmy Clement (Jennifer), Kolt Clement, Kali Clement, Cheyenne Swoope, Thomas Barker, IV, Kyle Clement, Erica Clement, Abby Trosclair, Emmi Trosclair, Kennedy Trosclair and Kade Trosclair; great-grandchildren, Tallan and Westin Clement; brother, Larry Clement Sr. (Myra); sister, Loretta Nimitz (John); sister-in-law, Margie Clement; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma "Noonie" Pitre Clement; son, Kirk Clement; father, Guy S. Clement; mother, Celia Keller Clement; brother, Laury Clement; and nephew, Timothy Clement.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019