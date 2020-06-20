Genese LeCompte, 87, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Samart funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 12 noon. Burial will Take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Deannie Bourg, Gilbert Scott, Patrick Scott, Clo Thomas, Kathy Boudreaux, Ray Boudreaux, Brenda Neil, Linda Marcel, Mike Boudreaux, Francis Boudreaux, Bonnie Robichaux, Ricky LeCompte, Denny LeCompte, Walker Lirette, and Johnny Lirette; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Eris Pinell and Walter LeCompte; longtime companion, John Matherne; parents, Oleus and Emily LeCompte; sisters, Clara Boudreaux, Beulah Boudreaux, and Lolita Lirette; brother, Louis LeCompte; nephews, Louis LeCompte Jr. and Bobby LeCompte; and niece, Tammy Lirette.



Genese was a hard worker and wonderful caregiver who enjoyed caring for everyone. She loved to joke around and never met a stranger.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



