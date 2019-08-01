Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
401 S. 22ND St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
401 S. 22ND St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Geneva Brooks Molden

Geneva Brooks Molden Obituary
Geneva "Gee" Brooks Molden, 96, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 401 S. 22nd St. in Baton Rouge. Burial in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.

Geneva is survived by her sons, Anthony Robinson, Roy (Laurie) Brown and John (Ruby) Molden; brother, Raymond Brooks; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Molden Jr.; her parents, Sarah Parker and Webster Brooks; daughter, Betty J. Vaughn; grandchild, Dwayne Robinson; great-grandsons, La'eddrick Vaughn and Steven Tolliver; stepson, Lionel Molden; and son-in-law, Eddie Vaughn Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
