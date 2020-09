Geneva Johnson Diggs

Franklin - Geneva Johnson Diggs, 61, a native of Franklin, LA and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Elmore Charles Diggs, Sr.; daughters, Charlotte D. Ketchens, (Shane) and Jennifer D. Jenkins (Bobby); twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Aaron Watson, Sr. (Shelia), Karo Johnson, and Earl Tyrone Hasley (Glenda); sisters, Bobby Jean Robinson and Aline Johnson.

She is preceded by her son, Elmore Charles Diggs, Jr.; parents, Orel and Elnora Robinson Johnson; brothers, Rev. Robert Lee, Mack, Charles, Ernest Johnson; sisters, Ora Poindexter, Octavia Silas, Gertrude Doll, and Mattie Lonzo; maternal grandparents, Earl and Geneva W. Robinson; paternal grandparents, Preston and Laura Johnson.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



