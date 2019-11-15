|
Genevie Marie (Rousse) Byerly passed away in Charlotte, NC on Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 79.
"Jeni" was born July 8, 1940, in Galliano, to Harrison and Grace Rousse. She attended Golden Meadow High School and received her degree in registered nursing from Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans.
She served others for 33 years, first as a public health nurse and then a psychiatric nurse. She loved to garden, read, feed and watch wildlife and visit with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd Edward (Ed) Byerly; sister, Lauriana Guidry; daughter, Sherry Byerly and spouse, James Brennan; grandchildren Meera and Siena Brennan; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Grace Rousse; and her brother, Morrison Rousse.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019