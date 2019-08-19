|
Genevieve "Jan" Adams, 82, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Jan is survived by her son, Patrick "T-Pat" Adams; daughters, Melinda (Anthony) Loupe, and Rachael "Rae" (Michael) Miller; companion, Freddie Adams; brothers, Rafton Lefort, and Clifton Lefort; sisters, Virgues Sevin, Clotile Darbonne, and Lillie Mae Duet; and grandchildren, Billy (Angie) Boudreaux Jr., Brandon Boudreaux, Laurie Terrebonne, Ashton Billiot and Ryan (Briah) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Pichou" Adams Jr.; parents, Dewey and Nola Lefort; brothers, Willis Lefort, and Edwin Lefort; and sister, Elmire Guidroz.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019