Genevieve Theresa Gregoire, age 61, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 9:43 p.m. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gennie is survived by her sisters, Marie C. Domangue and husband, Aswell Sr. who cared for her as their own for 46 years, Laura C. Collins, and Lois C. Randall; brothers, Joseph "Ollie" Courteaux Sr. and wife, Fredda, and Earnest Courteaux, Sr.; sister-in-law, Lynn and Mary Gregoire; she was raised with Aswell P. Domangue Jr. and wife, June, Marty J. Domangue and wife, Donna, Audie M. Domangue and companion, Sheila LeCompte, Monica D. Redman, and Elsie D. LeBlanc and husband, Mike as her brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Davis Sr. and Eva Louisa Gregoire Gregoire; brothers, Louis Jr., Patrick and wife, Loretta, Adam Sr., and Charles "Jim" Sr. and wife, Sandra Gregoire, Kirby Sr. and wife, Rita, and Phillip Sr. Courteaux; sisters, Rosella G. Hodge, Mary G. Domangue, Josephine Gregoire, Evelyn Courteaux, and Judy C. Guidry and husband, Didia; brother-in-law, Raphael "Ray" Collins; and sister-in-law, Patricia Courteaux.
Gennie was a member of Grace Community Church. She struggled with a lifelong disability. She attended Wonderland Care Center and worked in different departments at TARC. She enjoyed doing puzzles, coloring, playing ball, dancing, singing and reading her Bible. She loved giving hugs to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020