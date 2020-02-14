Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Labadieville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Labadieville, LA
Burial
Following Services
St. Philomena Catholic Church Cemetery
Labadieville, LA
Genieve Albarado Besson Obituary
Genieve Albarado Besson, 88, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Susanne Toups (Ronnie), Debra Loupe (Kerry), Albert Besson (Dixie), and Tammy Kullman (Blayne); 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Leroy Albarado; and daughter-in-law, Angela Besson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Besson Jr.; son, Ricky Besson; parents, Ferdinand and Lydia Albarado; and three sisters; and two brothers.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
