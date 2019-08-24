Home

George "Buddy" Black, 58, a native of Marrilton, Arkansas and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

He is survived by his wife Kay Kohmann Black; his mother, Barbara Boquet Noel; sons Tyson and Tyler Black; daughter Rayme Black; brothers Bill and Andy Black.

He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Black.

George was the owner of Waterjet Cutting of Houma, a machinist and an electrician.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
