George Courville

Loreauville - George Courville, 79, a native of Loreauville and resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Galliano, on Sunday, November 22nd from 5:30 pm-9 pm and will continue on Monday from 8:30 am – 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 11 am with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.'

George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Corine Guidry Courville; brother, Douglas Courville; sisters-in-law, Mary Evans (James), Vanessa Courville; brother in law, Norman Guidry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Julia Courville; brothers, Lawrence and Earl Courville; sister, Audrey Courville; sister in law, Rose Rodrigue; brothers in law, Riley Guidry and Harris "T-U" Guidry; father and mother in law, Harris Sr. and Esoline Anselmi Guidry.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 259.

Serving pallbearers will be, Rusty, Corey and Jared Galjour, Chris, Jed and Kevin Courville.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



