George Elden Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Elden Adams Obituary
George Elden Adams, 75, joined his loved ones on March 5, 2019. He was a native of Morgan City, born on April 4, 1943. He was a resident of Schriever.

He enjoyed the outdoors. He was a natural fisherman and hunter. He loved teaching his nieces and nephews to hunt and fish. The legacy of his kind spirit, interesting conversations, and passion for hunting, fishing, and trapping will live on. He will be unconditionally missed by all those who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, and will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Elizabeth Lirette Adams; nieces, Nicole Lirette and Samantha Lirette; and nephew, Avery Lirette Jr. and wife, Iva, whom he considered his child.

Brennen, Ava, Gabrielle, and Brayden were considered his grandchildren. He was their "Papa," and they were his pride and joy.

He was also survived by his sisters, Joyce LaCoste, Rosie Peltier and husband, Frank, and Leola Andrews and husband, David; brothers, Frank M. Adams and Jesse "Bud" Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved and adored him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George M. Adams and Violet DeHart Adams; sister, Christine Dupre; father-in-law, Albert Lirette; and brother-in-laws, Adrian "Spike" Lirette, and Junius "Noonie" LaCoste.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
