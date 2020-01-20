|
George Harrell Cade, 93, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. until service time at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Eloise Babin Cade; son, George H. "Bubba" Cade, Jr.; daughters, Debbie C. LeCompte and husband Glenn, Dane C. Tompley and husband Randy; grandchildren, Carrie L. Theriot and husband Damon, Adam Cade LeCompte and wife Laure, Courtney L. Evans and husband Matthew, Christy Cade Harris and Brittany E. Tompley; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, George D. Cade and Essie O. Cade.
Harrell served in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class in World War II and fought in the Battle Iwo Jima. He entered the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was assigned to the destroyer, USS Newberry. He was in combat with the U.S. Marines as they came ashore on the beach of Iwo Jima, Japan.
While under fire from Japanese troops, he helped evacuate wounded from the beach to the Higgins Craft and back to the US ships. He fought bravely with the Navy and Marines. He had the privilege of standing at the base of Mount Suribachi when the American flag was raised signifying victory over the island of Iwo Jima.
He loved sports, especially football and baseball. He played and coached semi-pro baseball in Baton Rouge in his younger years. He also officiated High School football, baseball and basketball. He had the privilege of officiating LSU baseball and football games.
In his later years, he won the silver medal for pole vaulting in the Senior Olympics. He loved spending time with his family and never missed any sporting event or dance recitals that his
children and grandchildren participated in. He never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and their "Angels of Mercy" Angie, GiGi and Nathaniel, as well as Dr. Brian Matherne, Fr. Mark Toups, Fr. Carlos Talavera and Deacon Bill Dunckelman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Louis Children's Crisis Center, Sisters of St. Joseph or Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020