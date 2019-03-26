|
|
George Hubbard, 60, a native of Fort Leonardwood, Mo., and a life-time resident of Thibodaux and Paradis, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, four days before his 61st birthday.
At his bedside was his loving wife of 40 years, Connie Perez Hubbard; along with his sister, Jeannie Hubbard Folse.
George is also survived by his stepfather, Daniel Frickie; and brothers, Scott Frickie and Dallas Frickie (Julie); as well as in-laws, Guernal Gros Perez, Carla Perez Carrier (Ronnie), Cathy Perez Dufrene (Greg), Cindy Perez, and Wesley Perez. He was "Uncle George" to numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend of Daniel "Danny" Callahan of Holt, Fla.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia Hamilton and Howard Hubbard; infant brother, Eugene Hubbard; and father-in-law, Murphy Perez.
Being a "jack of all trades," George worked at various organizations throughout his lifetime, including LCR Plumbing in Houma and Economic Janitorial & Supply Company in Kenner. He was happiest riding his Harley motorcycles and hanging with friends and family.
The family thanks the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice of Jefferson, along with special thanks to Travis Lawrence of Thibodaux Funeral Home for his compassion and assistance.
There will be no public service.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019