George J. Ledet, 87, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Services will be private.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Savoie Ledet; sons, George Ledet Jr., and David (Yvette) Ledet; daughter, Linda (Glynn) Bruce; grandchildren, Brad Ledet, Joshua Ledet, Tiffany Milstead, Lauren Gardner and Nicholas Bruce; great-grandchildren, Cameron Milstead, Ellie Milstead, Jillian Gardner and Libby Gardner; brothers, Ivan, Lloyd and Joseph Ledet; and sisters, Dorothy Gisclair and Mary Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite Ledet; and brother, Rodney Ledet.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020