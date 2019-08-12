|
George Joseph Landeche, 86, a native of Killona, La. and resident of Des Allemands, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 at Ormond Nursing Home. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He was a businessman in St. Charles Parish for many years and owned and operated LouJoCo Construction Company. He served in the U.S. Army including a peacetime posting to Japan, receiving an honorable discharge following a service-related injury. Active in a variety of civic and service organizations, he was a Boy Scout leader and sponsor, and member of the American Legion, Lions Clubs International and . He was a parishioner at St. Gertrude Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Foret Landeche; sons Dean Landeche (Glenda), and Ray Landeche (Sharon); daughter Maria Landeche; brothers Roger J. Landeche and Wesley J. Landeche; sister Lorraine L. Rodrigue; grandchildren Nicole Landeche, Michelle Landeche Clevenger, Michael Landeche, Monica Landeche Stewart, Beth Landeche, Phillip (PJ) Landeche Jr. and Eli Landeche; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Eugene Landeche; parents Henry Joseph Landeche Jr. and Pauline Marie Lousteau Landeche; brothers Floyd, Claude, Alvin, Harold, Roy and Henry III; and sisters Marie Louise Bourgeois, Anna Mae Melancon and Rita Hymel.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m., with burial in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Louisiana Alzheimer's Foundation or St. Gertrude Catholic Religious Education Fund 17292 La. 631, Des Allemands, LA 70030.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019