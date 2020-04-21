|
George Joseph Price Sr., age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 17, 2020. He met his Lord and Savior and was welcomed by his loving wife, son, parents, brothers and sister into his heavenly home.
Private services will be held for the family with burial in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
George is survived by his children: George "Butch" Price, Jr., and Randy Price and wife, Robbie, Ricky Price; daughter-in-law, Missy Price; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Luneau and husband, Gary, and Scott Price; grandchildren, Rikki Price, Travis Price and wife, Lacey, Katie Price and Derek Price, Jared Price and wife, Nicole, Jeremy Price and wife Kiley, Tina Portier and husband, Jereme, Dustin Price, Kenny Price and wife, Sara, Joey Price and Scotty Price, Tandi Ramezani and husband, Sina, Scott "David" Price, Gary Luneau and wife, Michelle, Todd Price and wife, Tabby, Megan Luneau, and Morgan Hebert and husband, Daniel; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Virgie and Ruby; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Price and wife, Laura, and Carl Price wife, Brenda; nieces, Joyce "Butz" Asevado, Dorina Bryant, Judy Nicosia, and Sandra White; and nephew, Robert White and wife, Rosiland.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lua Rita Falgout Price; son, Jody Price; parents, Sheldon and Lucille Bouquet Price; sister, Elma White; and brothers, Herbert, Harold, Lloyd and wife, Rose, Donald and wife, Janet, and Charles Price.
George was born and raised in Bourg, on a houseboat with his brothers moved to Shell Beach (St. Bernard Parish) with the best childhood memories, moved back to Houma and met the love of his life.
George was a man of great strength and integrity whose love spread far and wide. There was a sparkle in his eyes and a joy in his heart that shined in the light of God. We were blessed to have had him as our dad, brother, grandfather and friend. He was greatly loved and we are forever grateful that he belonged to us. His stories and his love of life and family will live on for generations to come...in each and every heart and mind his life touched!
George loved to fish, hunt, trawl and build things. He loved the bayou life and he instilled that love in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed multiple camps on Last Island with his immediate family and then built one for his own family. His brothers, sons and daughter and son-in-law all owned trawl boats and would trawl alongside one another year after year, competing on who could catch the most shrimp. It was always Jody! He would say, "You got to think like a shrimp, where would you hide?" The greatest of memories were made on the water, at the camp and on Last Island.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020