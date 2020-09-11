1/1
George P. Robinson Sr.
George P. Robinson Sr., 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and continue on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11:30 a.m. at Living Word Church 1916 Hwy 311 in Schriever. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery in Raceland.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley D. Robinson; son, George Robinson, Jr. (Gail); daughter, Monique Clark (Farren); goddaughter, Cassandra Robinson; brother, Wilbert Robinson (Carol); sisters, Enez Johnson (Alvin) and Delores Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Maxine Robinson and Mary Robinson; three grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Granvil Robinson Sr.; three brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
