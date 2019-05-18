|
George Sims, age 71, a native of Terrebonne and a resident of Houma, passed away May 12, 2019. A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019
George is survived by his brother, Israel (Patricia) Turner; and his extended family, Bridget (Garrett) Vavasseur and John Nevis Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leatha Sims and Willie Turner; brothers, Herman and Berwick Sims; and grandparents, Israel and Martha Turner, and Lula Jones and Thomas Sims
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., Houma, is in charge of services.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 20, 2019