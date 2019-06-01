Home

George Stevenson Obituary
George Stevenson, 74, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. and from 8 a.m. to funeral time 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the funeral. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Robertadine Carter Stevenson; son, George Kendrick Stevenson (Alida); daughter, Anissa S. McGuire (Barry); brother, Earl Stevenson (Earline); sisters, Mildred S. Anderson, Octavia S. Byrd (James), and Constancenella S. Newton; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by parents, Earl Stevenson and Millie Wheaton Stevenson, Joseph and Ida Carter Tabor; brothers, Alfred Stevenson, Calvin Stevenson and Corenzo Stevenson; and sisters, Minerva Nixon and Audrey S. Evans Jackson.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019
