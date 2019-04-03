|
|
George Thomas Casso, 95, a native of Avondale, La. and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Raceland.
George is survived by his sons, David Casso and Gary Casso.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Casso; parents, Percy Casso and Stella Casso; son, Randy Casso; and brother, Conrad Casso.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019