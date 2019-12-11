Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Gerald Mazerac
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church
Resources
Gerald Anthony Mazerac Obituary
Gerald Anthony Mazerac, 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Betty Vauclin Mazerac; son, Derald Mazerac and wife Becky; daughters, Marlene Vigie and husband Richard, Patricia "Patty" Worthy and husband Kenny, Janice Shaw and husband Mike, Angela Traigle and husband John, and Geraldine Fabre and husband Kelly; sister, Rose Ann Abadie; grandchildren, Wendy Kimball, Danny Vigie, Kevin Mazerac, Salena and Clay Tabor, Craig Brewer, Jessica Barraza, Jessica Rodrigue, Jeremy Worthy, Brad and Danny Worthy, Jennifer Bourgeois, Ethan Babin, Mikel Shaw, Kaylyn Goodfriend, David Shaw, Nicole Broussard, Andy and Jonathon Traigle, Derren, Dustin, Dillon and Daniel Fabre; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Mazerac Sr. and Cable Marcel Mazerac; grandson, Chad Mazerac; son-in-law, Clifford; brothers, Wilfred "Bill" Mazerac, Wilson, Lawrence Jr., Lindsey "Shorty", and Francis Mazerac; and sisters, Rita May Lepine and Rose Marie Mazerac.

Gerald enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, playing games, most especially dominos and watching his T.V. shows. Gerald had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes to family and friends. One of Gerald's special skills was his ability to see any project to its final conclusion. Anything he put his mind to he could accomplish. Gerald had a compassionate heart and was always willing to help other people.

Gerald will be forever missed by family and friends, but never ever forgotten and always much loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
