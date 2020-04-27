|
Gerald "Red" Baye Sr., 73, a native of Marrero, LA and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 26, 2020.
A private service will be held by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mona Chiasson Baye; children, Angie Baye Hargett (Keith), Connie Aysenne LeBlanc (Ricky), Sharon Aysenne Poincot (Patrick Sr.), Gerald Baye, Jr. (Gennia), Wesley Baye, Sr. (Melanie Duet), and Hannah Baye Bonvillian (Elyvin III); 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren on the way; sisters, Joyce Plaisance, Carolyn Horos (Ray), and Susie Allemand (Wayne); and brother, Jules Baye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Enola Baye; and brothers, Donald Baye (Barbara), and Steven Baye.
He was an adamant Saints fan. He loved to play Pedro and loved to fish.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020