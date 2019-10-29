Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Gerald Charles Jenkins

Gerald Charles Jenkins Obituary
Gerald Charles Jenkins, 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry Charles Jenkins and Viola Stevenson Williams (Ronald); brothers Christopher Jenkins (Tameka), Cornell and Darnell Jenkins; sisters Danielle Jenkins and Lizzie Ann Williams; niece Cherish Jenkins; and maternal grandmother Eva Stevenson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Decloria Jenkins; maternal grandfather Claude Stevenson; and aunts Lynn Stevenson, Helen Sims and Veleria Jenkins.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
