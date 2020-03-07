|
|
Gerald E. Kistner Sr. 79, a native of Lock Haven, Pa. and resident of Houma, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma.
Mr. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Susan Campbell Kistner; children, Paul Kistner and wife Rayvin; Lisa Muir and husband Bob, Jerry Kistner Jr. and wife Lesley, and Shelly Andrews.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Gerald was an avid baseball fan and was inducted into the Clinton and Centre County Baseball Hall of Fame.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020