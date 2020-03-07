Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Gerald Kistner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kistner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Kistner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Kistner Obituary
Gerald E. Kistner Sr. 79, a native of Lock Haven, Pa. and resident of Houma, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma.

Mr. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Susan Campbell Kistner; children, Paul Kistner and wife Rayvin; Lisa Muir and husband Bob, Jerry Kistner Jr. and wife Lesley, and Shelly Andrews.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gerald was an avid baseball fan and was inducted into the Clinton and Centre County Baseball Hall of Fame.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now