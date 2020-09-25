1/1
Gerald Edward "Big G" Coll Jr.
Gerald "Big G" Edward Coll Jr.
Bayou Blue - Gerald "Big G" Edward Coll Jr., 45, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on September 21, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm, with the service to start at 2 pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Coll; son, Jade Coll; parents, Gerald Sr. and Brenda Coll; siblings, Mindy Lirette (Desire'), Spencer Coll (Skylar), and Justin Coll (Danielle); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Logan and Chase Coll; grandparents, Gerald and Audrey Coll, Nicholas and Gloria Matrana.
Big G was always the life of the party; Always sharing his unforgettable smile and grace upon everybody. He didn't have much but he was abundant in love, life, and a great time to cherish with everyone he held so dear to his heart. As he dealt with many struggles health wise, he always made the best of things, through every aspect of his life.
He was a member of Woofer Warriors, Krewe of Hercules, multiple pool leads, and The "Who Dat" Nation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
