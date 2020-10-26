Gerald Foret

Chauvin - Gerald Foret, 79, a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

He is survived by his children, David Foret (Doreen), Ricky Foret (Holly), Donna Foret, Jerry Foret (Lauren); sister, Geraldine Foret; grandchildren, Dusty Foret, Derek Foret, Drew Foret, Kristen Detiveaux, Frankie Detiveaux, Jr., Dalton Detiveaux, Felicitie Foret, Gabriel Foret; great-grandchildren, Ali Johnson, Emma Johnson, Kate Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Henry Foret; parents, Shelly Foret and Agnes Pellegrin Foret; sisters, Irene Marcel, Edna Domangue.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store