Gerald Foret
Gerald Foret
Chauvin - Gerald Foret, 79, a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
He is survived by his children, David Foret (Doreen), Ricky Foret (Holly), Donna Foret, Jerry Foret (Lauren); sister, Geraldine Foret; grandchildren, Dusty Foret, Derek Foret, Drew Foret, Kristen Detiveaux, Frankie Detiveaux, Jr., Dalton Detiveaux, Felicitie Foret, Gabriel Foret; great-grandchildren, Ali Johnson, Emma Johnson, Kate Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Henry Foret; parents, Shelly Foret and Agnes Pellegrin Foret; sisters, Irene Marcel, Edna Domangue.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
