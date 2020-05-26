|
Gerald Glenn Snyder, Sr., 86, passed away at his residence in Raceland at 6:30 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a native of Fuitdale, Alabama.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Samart Funeral
Home, 4511 West Park Ave., and burial will follow at St. Francis #2, Bayou Cane.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Cynthia Snyder; sons, Gerald, Jr., Jerome (Susan), and Douglas (Kathy) Snyder; daughter, Jacqueline Snyder; first wife and friend, Vivian Samanie Snyder; grandchildren, Sarah, Ashley, Jake, Emily, Erin, Jennifer, Tiffany, and Joseph; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Myra Snyder Clark and Frank Reynolds; brothers, Robert Snyder, and Jack Wayne Clark; and sister-in-law, Marlys Ann Snyder.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Germany and Iceland. He was an independent digging contractor and worked for many oil and gas companies in Louisiana. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed coin collecting and antiques. He was a hard worker and was a truly kind-hearted person. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020