Gerald J. Armand, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Echo, La. and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma on Saturday, Jan. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Penny Stelly and husband Paul; sons Timothy Armand and wife Lori and Matthew Armand and wife Jennifer; and grandchildren Claire Castillo and husband Jacques, Paige Hawley and husband Sam, Maggie Armand, Elise Armand, Emile Armand and Abby Armand.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Vauncille Ortego Armand, brother, John Armand and parents Percy Armand and Edith Dubroc Armand.
A 1957 graduate of LSU in geology, Gerald worked as a drilling engineer and seaplane pilot for Dresser Magcobar in New Orleans and Houma for over 40 years. He was known fondly among friends and co-workers as an amateur Cajun humorist. Gerald also enjoyed tracing his family genealogy back to his ancestors in Metz, France.
In retirement, Gerald volunteered at Southdown Plantation and at the St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Pharmacy. He was also an avid duck decoy carver, a member of the South Louisiana Wildfowl Carvers Association and competed in many carving events across South Louisiana. Above all, Gerald valued the time he spent with family and friends and his strong Catholic faith.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Tri Parish Community Pharmacy, P.O. Box 3479, Houma, LA 70361.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020