Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Sevin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Sevin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. Sevin Obituary
Gerald J. Sevin, 77, a native of Raceland and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, August 14, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virgues Lefort Sevin; daughters, Jessica S. Bourg (Kevin), Annette S. Duncan, and Shelly Sevin; grandchildren, Brody Anselmi, Cammi Lucas (Jerrin), Melanie Duncan, Jeremy Duncan, and Weston Sevin; great-grandchildren, Braelyn Lucas, Baby Lucas, Jayden Bergeron, and Carolyn Duncan; sister, Mona S. Toups; and godchildren, Robbie Matherne, Thomas Caillouet, and David Toups.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Bernadette Sevin; brothers, Lawrence Sevin, Fernand Sevin Jr., Clifton "Kippy" Sevin, and Earl Sevin; sisters, Loretta Sevin, Alice S. Pelotto, Dorothy S. Matherne, and Margie S. Caillouet; son-in-law, Dale Duncan; and great-grandchild, Brooke Duncan.

Gerald worked for Jimmy's Service Station for over 40 years. He enjoyed boiling seafood, casino trips and being with his family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now