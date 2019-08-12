|
|
Gerald J. Sevin, 77, a native of Raceland and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, August 14, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virgues Lefort Sevin; daughters, Jessica S. Bourg (Kevin), Annette S. Duncan, and Shelly Sevin; grandchildren, Brody Anselmi, Cammi Lucas (Jerrin), Melanie Duncan, Jeremy Duncan, and Weston Sevin; great-grandchildren, Braelyn Lucas, Baby Lucas, Jayden Bergeron, and Carolyn Duncan; sister, Mona S. Toups; and godchildren, Robbie Matherne, Thomas Caillouet, and David Toups.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Bernadette Sevin; brothers, Lawrence Sevin, Fernand Sevin Jr., Clifton "Kippy" Sevin, and Earl Sevin; sisters, Loretta Sevin, Alice S. Pelotto, Dorothy S. Matherne, and Margie S. Caillouet; son-in-law, Dale Duncan; and great-grandchild, Brooke Duncan.
Gerald worked for Jimmy's Service Station for over 40 years. He enjoyed boiling seafood, casino trips and being with his family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019