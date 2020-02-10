|
|
Gerald Joseph Borne Sr. at 4:30 a.m. died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born on Jan. 14, 1943, he was a native of Edgard and resident of Vacherie.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, with military honors and burial following in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Gerald (Donell) Borne Jr.; daughters, Wendy (Peter) Gibson and Anne (Duane Blanchard) Colwart; grandchildren, Jordan Borne and Hunter Colwart; brother, Larry (Mary) Borne; and sister, Sallie Rose.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Siddle Borne; parents, Roy Joseph and Stephanie Amedee Borne; brothers, Michael Borne and Roy Borne; and sisters, Audrey (V.J.) Dufrene and Patricia Cazes.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020